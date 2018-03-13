Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that Eddie Murphy has joined the cast of the 'Twins' sequel.

The 'Terminator' actor starred alongside diminutive star Danny Devito in 1988 buddy comedy which saw the pair take on the role of unlikely siblings, and it looks like there will be another member of the brood.

According to Deadline, Schwarzenegger was speaking during a panel discussion at South by Southwest this week when he confirmed that Murphy, 56, was set for the long awaited sequel 'Triplets'.

While he noted that the script was finished, the former professional bodybuilder also addressed the physical differences between the three 'triplets' in the movie, teasing: ''Funny thing that happens in the mixing of the sperm.''

The original 1988 film - directed and produced by Ivan Reitman - saw Schwarzenegger, 70, and DeVito, 73, starring as unlikely twins Julius and Vincent Benedict who were separated at birth.

'The Expendables' actor opened up about the idea of Murphy joining the cast in the past, and previously revealed it was something everyone was on board with.

He said: ''Eddie is hilarious. We've met several times, and I think we all want to do it, but some things take time to get off the ground.''

Meanwhile, 'Beverly Hills Cop' star Murphy had insisted he would only join the 'Triplets' project if the script was something special.

Asked about the possibility in 2015, he said: ''A couple of years ago I met with Arnold and Danny and some writer. We had a meeting but I didn't hear anything. I tell you - I'm not doing anything unless the script's incredible.

''I did some movies where they offer you a bunch of money and you go, 'OK, I'll do it!' I've done enough of those - I don't have to do them anymore.

''If 'Triplets' comes together and it's hysterically funny, I'll do it. Same with 'Beverly Hills Cop 4' - the last couple of scripts weren't quite there.''