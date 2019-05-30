Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his rapping debut on a song by Austrian artist Andreas Gabalier.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has added rapper to his longlist of talents.
The 71-year-old former Mr. Olympia bodybuilder, actor and ex-Governor of California has proved it's never too late to take on a new skill, as he has recorded verses for Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier's song 'Pump It Up - The Motivation Song', which documents the 'Terminator' star's career.
The Hollywood legend appears in the music video for the song and even included his 'Terminator' catchphrase ''I'll be back'' in the lyrics.
He spits: ''Hey, I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully.
''Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be.
''Not what, but who -- if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true.''
Later in the song, he raps: ''Break some rules, knock the wall, don't be afraid to fail.
''You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain,
''I don't want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I'll be back.''
Schwarzenegger, also a filmmaker, author and activist, began lifting weights at the age of 15 and won the Mr. Universe title when he was 20, before going on to be named Mr. Olympia seven times.
He launched his movie career in 'Conan the Barbarian' in 1982 and, two years later, he starred in the first 'Terminator' movie as the titular cyborg assassin - the role he is most famous for.
Meanwhile, the multi-talented star previously admitted he is ''very happy'' his son is following in his bodybuilding footsteps.
Joseph Baena, 21 - who he had with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena - is keen to compete in a classic physique competition and the Hollywood star would be delighted to see it happen.
He said: ''He's very serious about it and I'm very happy about it because I said to him, 'It's important to take care of your body, train hard, if you're passionate about that, but also study hard, because the key is to get your business degree at Pepperdine.'''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...