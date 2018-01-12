Hollywood star Armie Hammer has compared working with director David Fincher to running a marathon.
The 31-year-old actor worked with the acclaimed moviemaker on the 2010 hit 'The Social Network' and Armie admits it was an invaluable experience for a young actor like himself.
He explained: ''It's the first race you ever run is a marathon, and then every other 10K you run after that seems a little bit easier, you know?''
Armie worked with Italian-Algerian director Luca Guadagnino on the romantic drama film 'Call Me by Your Name', which also stars Timothee Chalamet.
And Armie has praised the director, saying he created one of the best on-set atmospheres he's ever experienced.
He told Collider: ''Luca intentionally fostered an environment that felt relaxing, and just languorous, and just enjoyable.
''It was one of the easiest feeling movies that we've ever worked on because Luca intentionally kept the vibe on set really relaxed and really true to the tone of the movie.''
Meanwhile, Armie also revealed he relishes the experience of making independent movies, because he's afforded more freedom.
He reflected: ''The thing about blockbusters is they're movies made by formula. There are entire companies and corporations that are dedicated to figuring out what they think the audience wants, and what they've got to do for the movie, and all that stuff.
''Whereas a movie like 'Call Me by Your Name' doesn't really have anyone doing that. It just lives and dies on its own artistic merit. You don't have a lot of cooks in the kitchen. You don't have a lot of downtime.
''You're just kind of making this work, and going through it, and it's a really great experience, to feel like you're just plugged into the process of making a movie, as opposed to making something that if it doesn't make $800 million, at least, then it's a failure.''
