Armie Hammer wants to make another 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' movie.

The 31-year-old actor had a great time working on the 1960s spy tale with Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander and director Guy Ritchie and revealed he's had conversations with the filmmaker about making another film in the series.

Told by Collider they were keen on another 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' movie, he said: ''Yeah. Me too, man. I'd love to.

''[Guy and I] had some chats about it and we talked about potential script ideas and stuff like that. I've been talking to Lionel [Wigram], who produced and co-wrote and wrote the first one. Yeah, we'll see. You never know what's going to happen.''

But fans shouldn't be expecting to see a sequel in the near future because the director is tied up with other commitments.

Armie added: ''It all depends. Guy's really busy right now doing 'Aladdin', so we'll see. You never know.''

In 2013, Armie worked with Johnny Depp and director Gore Verbinski on 'The Lone Ranger' but admitted he never knew what was planned for mooted sequels because the scope of the film was such a ''monumental undertaking'' that there was no time for conversation, and once it was released to scathing reviews and poor box office figures, any suggestions of a follow-up were immediately ''squashed''.

He said: ''We never made it that far. That was such a monumental undertaking. It was just a massive budget and a huge physical production.

''We built close to 20 miles of our own personal railway. We built multiple towns. At one point, we had like a 500-person crew on that movie, I think.

''It was really just focusing on handling everything we had to then, so we never really got a chance to talk about where it would go in the future. And then it opened to the reception it did, so any talk of sequels was sort of squashed.''