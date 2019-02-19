Armie Hammer is in talks to play Batman.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star is said to be in ''final talks'' to play the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck stepped down from the role last month.

It is believed Armie will play the legendary DC Comics character in Matt Reeves' June 2021 standalone movie, 'The Batman', whilst Robert Pattinson is also being lined up for a role in the movie as one of the villains.

Ben announced he was stepping down as Batman in January.

He tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.''

Ben had initially been attached to both star in and direct 'The Batman', but opted to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017.

However, he insisted at the time that giving up directing didn't mean he wouldn't be playing the character either.

He previously said: ''Let me be clear. I'm the luckiest guy. Batman is the coolest f**king part in any universe, DC, Marvel. I am so thrilled to do it. I know there's this misconception that because I'm not directing it, that maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it. It's f***ing amazing! I still can't believe it after two films. Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich said to me, 'We want you to be our Batman. Matt Reeves, doing it, I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, never mind be Batman. It's incredible! I'm really blown away and excited. It's a great time in the DC universe... and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman.''