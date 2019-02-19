Armie Hammer is said to be in final talks to play the titular role in 'The Batman'.
Armie Hammer is in talks to play Batman.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star is said to be in ''final talks'' to play the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck stepped down from the role last month.
It is believed Armie will play the legendary DC Comics character in Matt Reeves' June 2021 standalone movie, 'The Batman', whilst Robert Pattinson is also being lined up for a role in the movie as one of the villains.
Ben announced he was stepping down as Batman in January.
He tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.''
Ben had initially been attached to both star in and direct 'The Batman', but opted to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017.
However, he insisted at the time that giving up directing didn't mean he wouldn't be playing the character either.
He previously said: ''Let me be clear. I'm the luckiest guy. Batman is the coolest f**king part in any universe, DC, Marvel. I am so thrilled to do it. I know there's this misconception that because I'm not directing it, that maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it. It's f***ing amazing! I still can't believe it after two films. Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich said to me, 'We want you to be our Batman. Matt Reeves, doing it, I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, never mind be Batman. It's incredible! I'm really blown away and excited. It's a great time in the DC universe... and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...