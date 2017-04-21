Armie Hammer used to sell Playboy magazines at school.

The 30-year-old actor appeared on 'The Late Late Show' with Anne Hathaway, Rob Delaney and host James Corden and he recounted his business at school selling Hugh Hefner's men's magazine - known for featuring naked famous women - to his fellow pupils.

Armie said: ''It sounds so much worse when you say it out loud.

''In my head it wasn't that bad, I was just an entrepreneur.''

However, his business venture was only short-lived as he was soon called into the principle's office to explain his actions.

But Armie had already prepared for getting caught and had took steps to make sure he couldn't be incriminated.

The 'Nocturnal Animals' star - who has two children with his wife Elizabeth Chambers - shared: ''My business never really took off. One of the first days a guy called Dan came up and I told him I had these magazines.

''Then I get called into the principal's office and they're like, 'We hear that you're selling Playboy magazines.' And I was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about.' They're like, 'No, no we heard this and we want to go look in your locker right now.' And I was like, 'Fine let's go look in my locker.' What they didn't know is that I had a weird feeling something like this would happen so I stuffed them in a bunch of plastic bags and tied them up and stuffed them in the bushes in front of the McDonald's that was right by our school on Santa Monica Boulevard.

''So I open my lock and there's obviously no Playboys.''

'Catastrophe' actor Rob also revealed on the show that he had the same business idea and would steal the magazines and sell them to his friends.