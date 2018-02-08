Armie Hammer is set to star in a new thriller movie about a New Orleans bar tender whose life dramatically changes when he picks up a phone left in his establishment.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor looks set to appear in the as-yet untitled motion picture, which will tell the story of a New Orleans bartender whose life changes dramatically when he picks up a phone left behind at his establishment.
According to Variety, Babak Anvari will write and direct the movie, with Lucan Toh, Christopher Kopp and Annapurna Pictures all in line to produce.
Film bosses don't want to hang around with the production and are said to have already set a release date of March 29, 2019.
Hammer recently appeared in fantasy sci-fi film 'Sorry to Bother You', which Annapurna Pictures purchased at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
In 2015, he starred as Illya Kuryakin in 1960s spy tale 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.', which was directed by Guy Ritchie, and recently admitted he would love to make a sequel.
When asked last month about making a potential second movie, he said: ''I'd love to.
''[Guy and I] had some chats about it and we talked about potential script ideas and stuff like that. I've been talking to Lionel [Wigram], who produced and co-wrote and wrote the first one. Yeah, we'll see. You never know what's going to happen.
''It all depends. Guy's really busy right now doing 'Aladdin', so we'll see. You never know.''
The 31-year-old star has two movies in post-production, including 'Hotel Mumbai', about the 2008 terror attacks in the Indian city.
He will also star in Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic 'On the Basis of Sex' alongside Felicity Jones and Justin Theroux.
