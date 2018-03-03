Armie Hammer's wife is suing a woman who pretended to be her to get an invitation to an Oscars party.
Elizabeth Chambers, 35, has taken legal action after Diana Roque Ellis set up an email address pretending she was Elizabeth in order to RSVP for the famous Vanity Fair party and ask for a plus one for Armie, 31, and Elizabeth.
According to Elizabeth's lawsuit, the woman claimed that their plus one would be arriving separately from Armie and Elizabeth and asked for the invitation to be sent directly to her.
According to TMZ, this made Vanity Fair suspicious and they contacted Elizabeth.
She is now seeking damages for ''misappropriation of name'' and an injunction against Diana.
Meanwhile, 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Armie and Elizabeth - who have daughter Harper and son Ford together - previously admitted they refuse to take about their children on date nights.
They explained it is so rare they get some time alone, that when they do, they want to focus on one another.
Elizabeth said: ''We go to sushi, and we don't talk about the kids, that's the biggest thing.
''We don't have date night just to tell cute kid stories.''
Armie agreed: ''We're not allowed to talk about the kids.''
And the actor admitted they find the time to get a date night ''by force''.
Armie is having a great time watching his son grow and loves laughing with the tot - especially when he pees on Elizabeth.
He said: ''We walk into a room and he smiles and he gives you the love back, so we just play. It's honestly just the goofiest, most ridiculous stuff that makes him laugh, so I'm sure from an outside perspective, it would just look ridiculous.
''I do think it's pretty funny when he pees on my wife. That's always a good one. He's just hilarious. He loves to laugh, and he's also very shy. So he'll start laughing and then he'll hide his face. He's cute.''
