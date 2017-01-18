The Social Network star's wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, took to Instagram on Wednesday (18Jan17) to show off a picture of their son being cuddled by his big sister Harper while laying on mum's chest.

"Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing," she wrote. "We couldn't be more in love."

The baby's arrival on Sunday (15Jan17) came at an inconvenient time for Armie, who recently underwent surgery on a torn muscle. The actor reportedly injured himself during a sparring session in his backyard.

"I'm getting too old for this s**t...," he wrote on Instagram last week (ends14Jan17), alongside of a picture of himself icing his injury.

"If anyone is curious what the bruising looks like when you tear your pectoral muscle clean from the bone... it looks like this," he wrote, showing off a picture of the bruising from the injury.

Hammer went into surgery last week and Elizabeth joked about the operation and the impending birth.

"When you're supposed to be at the hospital having a baby and/or glamming for Globes, but your husband is rushed to the hospital with a torn pec muscle," she wrote on Instagram.

"Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad," she added with a picture of Armie kissing her stomach while laying in a hospital bed.

The couple announced Elizabeth's second pregnancy in an Instagram post in September (16). Armie later revealed the couple was expecting a boy during an appearance on U.S. talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!