Actor Armie Hammer's wife has introduced the world to the couple's baby son.
The Social Network star's wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, took to Instagram on Wednesday (18Jan17) to show off a picture of their son being cuddled by his big sister Harper while laying on mum's chest.
"Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing," she wrote. "We couldn't be more in love."
The baby's arrival on Sunday (15Jan17) came at an inconvenient time for Armie, who recently underwent surgery on a torn muscle. The actor reportedly injured himself during a sparring session in his backyard.
"I'm getting too old for this s**t...," he wrote on Instagram last week (ends14Jan17), alongside of a picture of himself icing his injury.
"If anyone is curious what the bruising looks like when you tear your pectoral muscle clean from the bone... it looks like this," he wrote, showing off a picture of the bruising from the injury.
Hammer went into surgery last week and Elizabeth joked about the operation and the impending birth.
"When you're supposed to be at the hospital having a baby and/or glamming for Globes, but your husband is rushed to the hospital with a torn pec muscle," she wrote on Instagram.
"Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad," she added with a picture of Armie kissing her stomach while laying in a hospital bed.
The couple announced Elizabeth's second pregnancy in an Instagram post in September (16). Armie later revealed the couple was expecting a boy during an appearance on U.S. talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
John Reid is a Texas ranger; law-abiding and glad to ride alongside his brother, following...
John Reid is the Lone Ranger; a law-abiding man of justice from Texas who resolutely...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
Exquisitely designed and directed, with finely tuned performances that shine even through some heavy make-up,...