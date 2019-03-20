Armie Hammer used to have a Google alert set up for himself.

The 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.' star has confessed he used to read about himself online but he stopped after it gave him anxiety.

Asked if he still has the feature enabled, he told Vulture magazine: ''No, no, no. That's part of the healthy emotional boundaries. I feel like a lot of the things on the internet, like Twitter, are largely populated by the people that go on Yelp and write one-star reviews just to be like, 'Fuck that place!' I don't want to take the brunt of that. I used to. Full disclosure, I used to have a Google alert for myself, and search myself on Twitter. It never gave me anything other than anxiety, so I was like, 'Maybe it's best to just not do this.' If you don't Google yourself, and you don't know about something, it doesn't exist at all.''

Armie previously admitted his career has been helped by ''white privilege''.

He shared: ''There are white people who exercise their white privilege with or without knowing it and I would be foolish to sit here and say, 'Well, that has nothing to do with my career.' I can't sit here and say that.

''But also, people must be aware of the work ethic it takes. I get it. Guys like me have got a lot from being guys like me. Even if white privilege does have anything to do with it, there is a lot of work I put into this.''