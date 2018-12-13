Armie Hammer's daughter was the flower girl at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding earlier this month.
The 32-year-old actor was unable to attend the couple's nuptials in India - where they enjoyed two wedding ceremonies, one Hindu and one Christian - but has revealed his four-year-old daughter Harper played an important role as one of the flower girls.
Armie - who has Harper and 23-month-old son Ford with his wife Elizabeth Chambers - said: ''I couldn't go, because [I] was in Europe doing a press tour, but my wife and our daughter Harper went. She was one of the flower girls in the wedding.''
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor might have missed Priyanka, 36, and Nick's wedding, but he was there for another memorable time in the couple's lives.
He told the 'Today' show on Thursday (13.12.18): ''We were there for Priyanka and Nick's first date. We were sitting there, we kinda watched the two of them talking and we were like, 'Hey, see what's going on?' And now they're married!''
Meanwhile, the 'Quantico' actress recently took to Instagram to reveal she and Nick, 26, are in ''marital bliss'' following their wedding.
Posting a picture of herself laying on the 'Jealous' hitmaker's chest with her sparkling wedding band fully on display, Priyanka wrote: ''Marital bliss they say (sic)''
And Nick's brother Joe Jonas recently admitted the couple are a ''match made in heaven'', and he ''knew right away'' that they were made for each other.
He said: ''Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven.
''My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears.''
