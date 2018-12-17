Armie Hammer's daughter thought she was going to ''meet Aladdin'' when she went to India to be the flower girl at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding.
Armie Hammer's daughter thought she was going to ''meet Aladdin'' when she went to India to be the flower girl at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding.
The 32-year-old actor has revealed his four-year-old daughter Harper - whom he has with his wife Elizabeth Chambers - was ''excited'' about her recent trip to India where she played an important part in the Hollywood couple's nuptials, because she believed she would be able to meet the fictional character made famous in the eponymously titled 1992 Disney movie.
Speaking to E! News, Armie said: ''She loved it. She told everyone at her school ... everyone was like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' She's like, 'I'm going to India.' And everyone's like, 'Yeah, OK. What are you really doing?' But, she went to India. So, yeah, they had a great time.
''She was mostly excited about going to India because she thought it meant that she got to meet Aladdin. She didn't quite understand that Aladdin's not a real character. But when she got there she felt like she was in the palace anyway.''
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor - who also has 23-month-old son Ford with his spouse - wasn't able to attend the couple's wedding himself, but recently revealed he was there for another memorable time in their lives.
He said: ''I couldn't go [to the wedding], because [I] was in Europe doing a press tour, but my wife and our daughter Harper went. She was one of the flower girls in the wedding.
''We were there for Priyanka and Nick's first date. We were sitting there, we kinda watched the two of them talking and we were like, 'Hey, see what's going on?' And now they're married!''
Meanwhile, 'Quantico' actress Priyanka recently took to Instagram to reveal she and Nick, 26, are in ''marital bliss'' following their wedding.
Posting a picture of herself laying on the 'Jealous' hitmaker's chest with her sparkling wedding band fully on display, 36-year-old Priyanka wrote: ''Marital bliss they say (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...