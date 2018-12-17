Armie Hammer's daughter thought she was going to ''meet Aladdin'' when she went to India to be the flower girl at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding.

The 32-year-old actor has revealed his four-year-old daughter Harper - whom he has with his wife Elizabeth Chambers - was ''excited'' about her recent trip to India where she played an important part in the Hollywood couple's nuptials, because she believed she would be able to meet the fictional character made famous in the eponymously titled 1992 Disney movie.

Speaking to E! News, Armie said: ''She loved it. She told everyone at her school ... everyone was like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' She's like, 'I'm going to India.' And everyone's like, 'Yeah, OK. What are you really doing?' But, she went to India. So, yeah, they had a great time.

''She was mostly excited about going to India because she thought it meant that she got to meet Aladdin. She didn't quite understand that Aladdin's not a real character. But when she got there she felt like she was in the palace anyway.''

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor - who also has 23-month-old son Ford with his spouse - wasn't able to attend the couple's wedding himself, but recently revealed he was there for another memorable time in their lives.

He said: ''I couldn't go [to the wedding], because [I] was in Europe doing a press tour, but my wife and our daughter Harper went. She was one of the flower girls in the wedding.

''We were there for Priyanka and Nick's first date. We were sitting there, we kinda watched the two of them talking and we were like, 'Hey, see what's going on?' And now they're married!''

Meanwhile, 'Quantico' actress Priyanka recently took to Instagram to reveal she and Nick, 26, are in ''marital bliss'' following their wedding.

Posting a picture of herself laying on the 'Jealous' hitmaker's chest with her sparkling wedding band fully on display, 36-year-old Priyanka wrote: ''Marital bliss they say (sic)''