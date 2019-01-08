'On the Basis of Sex' star Armie Hammer has revealed the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic taught him to be a better father and husband.
The 32-year-old actor - who has children Harper and Ford with wife Elizabeth Chambers - admitted taking on the role of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's husband Martin Ginsburg in the biopic gave him a new perspective.
Speaking to Bustle, he explained: ''I was blown away with how progressive their relationship would seem now, and much more so in the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
''It taught me how to be an even better husband and a more supportive husband and a better father.''
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg - played by Felicity Jones in the movie - is known for her lifelong battle for gender equality, and that equality was evident in her marriage to the tax law expert.
Hammer added: ''Martin had so much self-confidence and was such a strong individual that he was willing to buck the gender norms of the time.
''There weren't a lot of men who would do that, much less do it with such joy and take such pleasure in being a supportive husband and incredible father. I think that this is the kind of man that we should all look up to and try to be.
''His masculinity was so secure and he was so confident in himself that he didn't have to be any sort of, like, domineering husband who was like, 'Oh you're the wife, you stay home, and I'm going to go out and fight mammoths.' It wasn't that kind of thing and I loved that.''
