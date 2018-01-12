Armie Hammer was accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Chambers to the Critics' Choice Awards, but the couple insisted they weren't having a date night.
Armie Hammer and his wife insist awards ceremonies make for ''terrible'' date nights.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star was accompanied to the Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Thursday (11.01.18) by spouse Elizabeth Chambers - the mother of his children Harper, three, and 11-month-old Ford - but the couple insisted there was nothing romantic about their evening.
Asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' if awards shows made for good date nights, they both emphatically replied: ''No!''
Armie added: ''This would be a terrible date.''
Instead, the pair would much prefer a child-free evening with their favourite food.
Quizzed on their dream date night, Elizabeth said: ''Alone time with sushi.''
Armie - who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor but lost out to Sam Rockwell - agreed: ''It's alone time, but yeah. I'd rather go to sushi somewhere quiet.''
Meanwhile, the couple are currently busy planning a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party for Ford, who turns one on 15 January.
Elizabeth said: ''We're having a Peter Rabbit party with real rabbits.''
And the couple know Ford is too young to be too excited about the bash, but they think it'll be a great opportunity to catch up with their own friends.
Armie said: ''We invited all of our friends who happen to have kids the same age, and it'll be just like a nice excuse to get together with our friends.''
The 31-year-old actor previously admitted he and his wife refuse to talk about their kids when they go out on dates together.
Elizabeth said: ''We go to sushi, and we don't talk talk about the kids, that's the biggest thing.
''We don't have date night just to tell cute kid stories.''
Armie agreed: ''We're not allowed to talk about the kids.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...