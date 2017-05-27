Armie Hammer says Johnny Depp ''lives on an entirely different planet''.

The 30-year-old actor co-starred with Johnny, 53, in 2013 movie 'The Lone Ranger' and admitted that he finds it hard to process Johnny's level of fame.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', he said: ''So here's the deal: Yes, the guy lives an extravagant lifestyle. There's no way around it.

''But he also lives on like an entirely other planet, something I have no idea about. Nobody here has any idea the planet this guy lives on.''

Revealing that excited fans would try to pull out Johnny's hair, he added: ''It was just a crazy world, so when you go to a restaurant, they have to close down part of the restaurant. It sounds extravagant but it's also... super intense.''

Meanwhile, Javier Barden, 48, who co-stars with Johnny in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', recently praised him for being ''a joy to work with''.

He explained: ''He's playing this character he knows so well that sometimes, the difficult part is to not be a spectator.

''Sometimes I was shooting with him and I was watching how he became Sparrow and it was a delight. And then it's like, 'S**t! I have to say my line.'''

Javier's wife Penelope Cruz starred opposite the Hollywood icon in the fourth 'Pirates' instalment, and she offered her husband some advice about working with Johnny.

He added: ''[Her] advice for working with Johnny is very simple, it's 'have fun. When I was on the 'Pirates' set, while Penelope was shooting, I saw how amazing the team was [that] Jerry Bruckheimer and Disney put together to make this kind of movie. I knew from the very beginning it was going to be an easy and exciting process.''