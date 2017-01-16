Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth have welcomed a baby boy into the world, a brother for two-year-old Harper.
The 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' actor and his wife Elizabeth Chambers - who already have two-year-old daughter Harper together - welcomed a son into the world in Los Angeles on Sunday (15.01.17), and mother and baby are doing well.
A representative for the star told People magazine: ''Both Mom and baby are doing great.''
And little Harper is already devoted to her new brother.
A source said: ''Armie and Elizabeth are overjoyed with their growing family and daughter Harper is already embracing the role of big sister.''
The 30-year-old actor - who married Elizabeth, 34, in May 2010 - announced in September he was to be a father again, and revealed later that month they were expecting a boy.
And he jokingly said of their prospective baby names: ''We're thinking Jack. [Or] Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C.
''I think I just gave away our baby name? I'm in so much trouble!''
And the 'Lone Ranger' star admitted Harper was thrilled at the prospect of being a big sister - but he was unsure whether she'd be so keen when the baby arrived.
He said: ''She loves it. I mean, she seems to love it now. If you go, 'Where's the baby?' she'll rub Mama's belly and kiss her stomach. It's really cute.
''I think when the new baby comes out, it's going to be a serious adjustment period.''
