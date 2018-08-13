Armie Hammer strained his calf moonwalking backstage at The Hayes Theater in New York.
The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor was left in agony when he attempted the late Michael Jackson's famous dance move backstage at The Hayes Theater in New York and had to rely on Josh Charles, his co-star in stage production 'Straight White Men' to help stretch out the limb.
Armie shared a photo on Instagram of himself lying on his back with his hands on his face while Josh applied pressure to his foot and wrote: ''When you strain your calf moonwalking (something I never imagined typing) and your brother has to stretch it out so you can walk... thank you @mrjoshcharles (sic)''
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor recently revealed the time-consuming technique he'd used to learn his lines for his Broadway debut - writing out the entire script.
He explained: ''I write out every line in the script, because I feel like it gives you more attention to detail. It forces you to pay attention.
''So I write out everybody's lines, my lines and their lines then I switch to just writing out my lines.
''Then I switch to just writing the first letter of every word of my lines until I end up with a whole page of just random letters and if I can't point to a letter and see the letters on the other side of it and know where I am then I don't know my lines.''
Armie - who has daughter Harper, three, and son Ford, 19 months, with wife Elizabeth Chambers - recently admitted fans of 'Call Me By Your Name' keep presenting him with peaches at the stage door of the theatre because of their significance in an intimate scene from the movie, but he can't understand why they want the fruit autographed because it won't last long.
He said: ''I get handed at least a peach or two almost every stage door.
''The first time someone handed me a peach I go, 'Oh, thanks.' And they go, 'No, that's not for you, will you sign it for me?'
''They're going to put that peach on a shelf because it has my signature and in 10 days, it's going to putrefy and their entire place is going to be full of fruit flies.''
