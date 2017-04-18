Armie Hammer has hinted a script for a sequel to the 2015 film 'The Man of U.N.C.L.E' is in the works.
Armie Hammer has hinted that 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E' is set to get a sequel.
The 30-year-old actor has teased that Lionel Wigram, who wrote the script for the first film, is working on a follow-up to Guy Ritchie's 2015 action-comedy after he called him and asked him what the ''deal was'' following months of speculation.
Armie, who played Illya Kuryakin in the film, told IndieWire: ''I called Lionel Wigram, the producer of the movie, and he and Guy produced it and wrote it all together.
''I was like 'dude what's the deal? I get asked about this s*** all the time. Can you just write a sequel?'
''He was like 'you know what? Yeah f*** it I'll do it. Sure I'll write a sequel.' I was like 'if you write one, I'm sure we can get one made' so who knows?''
Armie starred in the blockbuster, which is the movie adaption of the 1960s TV show, alongside 'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill and Alicia Vikander.
The film is set in the 1960s during the Cold War and follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB operative Kuryakin, who have to work together to bring down a criminal organisation.
Armie said: ''Today is the first day I've actually told anyone that story. I only told one other person who asked.
''Apparently the sequel is being written right now. No pressure Lionel.''
Warner Bros. has yet to formally commission the film but the first film ended leaving audience's anticipating a sequel.
Lionel is currently producing the sequel to 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' and also wrote and produced Guy's 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.
Guy is also preparing to direct Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'.
