Armie Hammer admits ''white privilege'' has helped his career but he's also worked very hard.
Armie Hammer admits his career has been helped by ''white privilege''.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor understands that ''guys like [him]'' have advantages just because of their birth but he insists he has also worked hard to be as successful as he is.
He told the new issue of Britain's GQ magazine: ''There are white people who exercise their white privilege with or without knowing it and I would be foolish to sit here and say, 'Well, that has nothing to do with my career.'
''I can't sit here and say that.
''But also, people must be aware of the work ethic it takes.
''I get it. Guys like me have got a lot from being guys like me. Even if white privilege does have anything to do with it, there is a lot of work I put into this.''
The 32-year-old actor - who has children Harper, four, and Ford, two, with wife Elizabeth Chambers - grew up in a wealthy family but was determined not to be someone who relied on his rich background to get by.
He said: ''It was a conversation I had with myself: you can be this person or you cannot. I would rather not. It wasn't about cutting ties or bonds with my parents or anything like that. It was about strengthening myself.''
Armie has been an outspoken critic of social media users and admits he doesn't understand ''millennials'' who share their feelings about particular moments or events with selfies.
He said: ''I am a millennial. You're right. I totally should. And I can't say I am not a millennial, but I'm not a millennial.
''I don't get it. It doesn't resonate with me. I don't know why millennials will go to a wedding and take a picture of themselves on the dance floor and then post it on social media and be like, 'Congratulations to Sarah and Jeff, so happy for you guys!'
''Just what the hell is that? That just doesn't make any sense to me.''
