Armie Hammer worries about money ''all the time''.

The 32-year-old actor - who has children Harper, four, and Ford, two, with wife Elizabeth Chambers - may have enjoyed a string of box office successes but he insists that doesn't mean he is financially secure.

Armie - who is the grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer - told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I worry about money all the time.

''I've only really been paid twice, 'The Lone Ranger' and 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' - they were my two big paycheques.

''OK look, there is a version of my life that is a bit like 'Sliding Doors', where if I chose a particular path, I wouldn't have had to worry about anything, least of all money. I didn't choose that route.''

And the 'On the Basis of Sex' star doesn't even own his own home.

He said: ''Currently, right now, and I feel kind of silly for even talking about it but I don't own a house.

''If someone was like, 'Well you have to remortgage something', I don't have anything to remortgage. Like, I am all in on this.

''Acting is all I have ever wanted to do. And you're right. Nannies are not cheap. And I don't just go home and wave a cheque.

''I go, 'OK, how much is it? How many hours do we owe?'

''While my life has all these amazing opportunities here and there, I worry about money, for sure.''

Though Armie knows he does have the ''safety net'' of being able to ask his parents for financial assistance if things went wrong, he'd never go to them for help.

He said: ''I don't get any money from my family. I made the choice.

''Let's be clear here, as we're being honest and candid. Would I have a safety net, where I could go to my parents, who are now separated and ask for help if I couldn't pay my rent? Like, 'I need your help.' Do I have the opportunity to do that? Yes. Would I ever do that? No.''