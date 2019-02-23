Armie Hammer may be successful but he worries about money ''all the time''.
Armie Hammer worries about money ''all the time''.
The 32-year-old actor - who has children Harper, four, and Ford, two, with wife Elizabeth Chambers - may have enjoyed a string of box office successes but he insists that doesn't mean he is financially secure.
Armie - who is the grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer - told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I worry about money all the time.
''I've only really been paid twice, 'The Lone Ranger' and 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' - they were my two big paycheques.
''OK look, there is a version of my life that is a bit like 'Sliding Doors', where if I chose a particular path, I wouldn't have had to worry about anything, least of all money. I didn't choose that route.''
And the 'On the Basis of Sex' star doesn't even own his own home.
He said: ''Currently, right now, and I feel kind of silly for even talking about it but I don't own a house.
''If someone was like, 'Well you have to remortgage something', I don't have anything to remortgage. Like, I am all in on this.
''Acting is all I have ever wanted to do. And you're right. Nannies are not cheap. And I don't just go home and wave a cheque.
''I go, 'OK, how much is it? How many hours do we owe?'
''While my life has all these amazing opportunities here and there, I worry about money, for sure.''
Though Armie knows he does have the ''safety net'' of being able to ask his parents for financial assistance if things went wrong, he'd never go to them for help.
He said: ''I don't get any money from my family. I made the choice.
''Let's be clear here, as we're being honest and candid. Would I have a safety net, where I could go to my parents, who are now separated and ask for help if I couldn't pay my rent? Like, 'I need your help.' Do I have the opportunity to do that? Yes. Would I ever do that? No.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...