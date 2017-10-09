Armie Hammer is glad he agreed to star in 'Call Me By Your Name'.

The 31-year-old actor plays the role of Oliver in the coming-of-age drama based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman, and although he originally contemplated turning down the opportunity, he's now pleased with his decision to take it on.

Speaking exclusively to BANG! Showbiz at the movie's BFI Film Festival premiere at London's Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square on Monday (09.10.17), he said: ''Yes my hindsight is really 20/20. It was definitely the right move. This film is just a love story. It's about two people who just open themselves up to each other.''

'Call Me By Your Name' follows the story of a young Italian man named Elio - played by Timothée Chalamet - who meets Oliver after he visits the country to stay at his parents' villa.

The pair then develop a passionate relationship, as they bond over their shared Jewish heritage and their sexuality.

Armie thinks the on-screen chemistry was easy to put across because he and Timothée got along so well off-screen too.

He said: ''Tim, we hated each other. No we got along really well. That was maybe part of the genius but we really got on and made each other feel really comfortable around each other.''

Timothée, 21, also admitted he was excited to get the chance to work alongside Armie in the Luca Guadagnino directed feature.

When asked what it was like to work with Armie, he said at the premiere: ''It was great, I grew up with 'The Social Network' and was great working with him and having the opportunity to star alongside him. I wanted to star in the movie when I was 17 and it happened when I was 20. I was salivating at the opportunity to work with Luca as well.''