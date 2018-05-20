Armie Hammer was forced to learn to cook since becoming a parent to Harper, three, and Ford, 17 months.
Armie Hammer was forced to learn to cook since becoming a parent.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star's wife Elizabeth Chambers has revealed her husband wasn't a very good cook when they first met but he has improved greatly since they became parents to Harper, three, and Ford, 17 months.
She said: ''I had cooked for years and years and years ... since I was little ... We were married for six years before we had children, and I made every meal from scratch every day. Then, when we had our daughter, I think after, like, week two, he thought he was going to starve to death or only eat take out the rest of his life! He was like, 'So ... are you gonna cook again, ever?' [I was like], 'I have a baby, I am nursing 24/7, you feed you!'
''At that point, he kinda figured out how to feed himself. He became really into cooking. He literally could not boil an egg before, and then all of a sudden he's like, master of the omelettes, master of the grill ... It's been very convenient, I love it!''
And the 35-year-old actress loves having dinner parties now they can both take part in the preparations for the big day.
Speaking on culinary show The Chew, she added: ''It used to be whenever we had dinner parties, I was like, 'I don't know, we could do three parties, or two parties this week,' and now I'm like, 'Invite whoever you want over, you're doing everything! Go for it!'''
