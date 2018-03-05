Armie Hammer fought off an illness to recover in time to attend the Academy Awards with his wife Elizabeth Chambers.
Armie Hammer made it to the Oscars after being administered an I.V. drip.
The 31-year-old actor - whose film 'Call Me By Your Name' was nominated for Best Picture - walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby theatre with wife Elizabeth Chambers on Sunday (04.03.18), just a day after he was forced to miss the Film Independent Spirit Awards because he was bedridden with an illness.
Hours before the Academy Awards, Armie shared a photo on Instagram of himself hooked up the IV and wrote: ''Oscar prep has taken a strange turn.... thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me. Thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me (sic)''.
The night before, Armie revealed the reason why he was missing from the other awards ceremony but was doing his best to get better.
On another Instagram post, he wrote: ''I may be too sick to be at the Indie Spirit Awards, but thanks to @elizabethchambers I am toasting you guys with pedialyte and chicken soup! Go get em guys! (sic)''
Prior to falling ill, Armie had been documenting his Oscars preparations on Instagram during the week.
This included getting a facial and his hair cut, but most bizarrely, he also had his chest fascia scraped.
He shared a video of a massage therapist rubbing his chest with an orange tool in a practise that is meant to ease tension and improve circulation.
He captioned the short clip: ''Pain is beauty...(sic)''
The bare-chested treatment was a hit with 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen.
The presenter quipped in the comments on the Instagram post: ''This legit is turning me on.''
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...