Armie Hammer is convinced he would ''disappoint'' fans with a 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel because he isn't sure it would ever ''match up'' to the original.
Armie Hammer thinks he would ''disappoint'' fans with a 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel.
The 32-year-old actor - who plays Oliver in the flick - doesn't know if they could ever do a sequel to the hit drama movie as he isn't sure it would ever ''match up'' to the original.
He said: ''No, the truth is, there have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day - I'm sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we're setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don't know that anything will match up to the first, you know?''
However, if his co-star Timothée Chalamet - who plays Elio - and director Luca Guadagnino were onboard, Armie thinks he would be ''an a**hole'' to say no.
Asked if his the rest of the team feel the same, he added: ''I don't know. I haven't had that conversation with them explicitly. But I mean, look. If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy's in, and Luca's in, I'd be an a**hole to say no. But at the same time, I'm like, That was such a special thing, why don't we just leave that alone?''
And Armie has insisted a sequel was never ''definitely going to happen'' but people were too excited for them to say no.
He told Vulture magazine: ''I'm not sure that it was ever really definitely going to happen. People just seemed so excited about it that we were like, 'Oh, yeah, f**k it! We'll do it, sure!'''
