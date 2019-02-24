Armie Hammer admitted it doesn't ''feel good'' when people criticise his work but he respects their right to have an opinion.
Armie Hammer has been told his acting is as ''bland as a piece of wood''.
The 32-year-old actor admitted it doesn't ''feel good'' when people criticise his work but he respects their right to have an opinion.
He said: ''Maybe some people just don't like my style. I get a lot of people telling me that they think my acting is as bland as a piece of wood. Well, that's their opinion I guess.
''I've had agents tell me I will never make it. Ever. 'Son, you just don't have it. Quit. Now.'
''It happened a great deal with I started out. I mean, it doesn't feel good.''
And the 'On the Basis of Sex' star admitted the cruel comments once forced him to take a break from social media because Twitter can be so upsetting, though he's learned to realise the online storm soon blows over.
He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''It's one of the reasons I took a break from social media before.
''I'm not sadomasochistic enough to enjoy this.
''I don't want to read this, so I just walked away. For a while.''
Asked if he still reads the tweets, he added: ''Oh sure. But I don't go over and over them. But every now and again I won't be able to sleep and I'll take a peek and then be up for an hour and a half and ugh.
''It's very interesting to incur the wrath and the ire of the internet, the internet's attention span is very short.
''My relationship with Twitter is like that fable of the frog and the scorpion, the frog gives the scorpion a lift across the river, right before the scorpion stings it.
''The frog goes, 'Why did you do that?' and he goes, 'Because I'm a f***ing scorpion.' ''
