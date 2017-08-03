Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers refuse to talk about their children on the rare occasions they get to go on a date together.
The 'Final Portrait' star and 34-year-old spouse Elizabeth Chambers - who have daughter Harper, two, and son Ford, six months, together - admit it is rare they get some time alone, so when they do, they want to be focused on one another.
Elizabeth said: ''We go to sushi, and we don't talk talk about the kids, that's the biggest thing.
''We don't have date night just to tell cute kid stories.''
Armie agreed: ''We're not allowed to talk about the kids.''
And the 30-year-old actor admitted they find the time to get a date night ''by force''.
He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''It's hard when you're breastfeeding -- my wife -- it's hard cause there's only so much time you can leave.
''You just make it work. You know? You figure it out. You have friends and family. You figure it out.''
Armie is having a great time watching his son grow and loves laughing with the tot - especially when he pees on Elizabeth.
He said: ''Ford's doing great. He's six months old, so he's just sort of hitting that point where he recognises us.
''We walk into a room and he smiles and he gives you the love back, so we just play. It's honestly just the goofiest, most ridiculous stuff that makes him laugh, so I'm sure from an outside perspective, it would just look ridiculous.
''I do think it's pretty funny when he pees on my wife. That's always a good one. He's just hilarious. He loves to laugh, and he's also very shy. So he'll start laughing and then he'll hide his face. He's cute.''
