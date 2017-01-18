Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers has shared the first photo of their baby son and admits they ''couldn't be more in love'' with their new arrival.

The couple welcomed the tot into the world at a Los Angeles hospital last Sunday (15.01.17) and Elizabeth has uploaded an adorable picture of the baby lying on her chest and being cuddled by his big sister Harper, two, as proud dad Armie looks on lovingly.

Elizabeth captioned the snap: ''Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn't be more in love. (sic)''

The Bird Bakery founder also revealed that she and her baby - whose name is yet to be revealed - are being allowed to leave hospital and return home.

Elizabeth, 34, also shared a photo of Harper wearing an adorable 'Big Sister' dress which she revealed her daughter was refusing to take off.

She wrote on the social media site: ''Homeward bound and just a little excited. #insistedonwearingthisdressfortwodays (sic)''

Armie, 30, had announced in September he was to be a father again, and it seems his fears that Harper wouldn't like her younger sibling have proven to be unfounded.

The 'Nocturnal Animals' previously said: ''I mean, she seems to love it now. If you go, 'Where's the baby?' she'll rub Mama's belly and kiss her stomach. It's really cute. I think when the new baby comes out, it's going to be a serious adjustment period.''