Arlene Phillips thought Whitney Houston was ''amazing.''

The 73-year-old choreographer worked with the late singer - who drowned in a bathtub in 2012 at the age of 48 - on a number of her music videos and she will never forget how quiet and ''shy'' the iconic performer was on set and will always think highly of her incredible voice.

She explained: ''I have done a lot of music videos. I worked a lot with Whitney Houston. She was just amazing. I worked with her on her early music videos and she was so sweet, so shy but just there was vibrancy about her and standing close and hearing her voice, I had goose bumps.''

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge - who left the show in 2009 - choreographed videos for some of her hits like 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' and 'How Will I know' and, despite all the fabulous memories she has of the legendary singer, she previously admitted she'll never forget Whitney's body hang up.

She said: ''The funniest memory I'll take away is how she hated her feet. She thought they were too big! It was always about what shoes she was going to wear and how I was going to make her walk. I was constantly

telling her how gorgeous her legs and feet were and how to use them.''