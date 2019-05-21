Ariel Winter insists there's ''nothing b****y about standing up for yourself''.

The 21-year-old actress is often the subject of bullying from online trolls who make comments about her appearance, and the star has now said that whilst she gets labelled as a ''b***h'' for sticking up for herself, she doesn't see it as a bad thing.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''If you don't stand up for yourself, who's going to stand up for you? Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I'm doing it.

''People think you're b****y when you stand up for yourself. You know what? It's not b****y, it's bossy and it's my body and I get to be that way and there's nothing b****y about standing up for yourself and being real. I have no problem with it. I'm boss b***h, we're all boss b****s.''

The 'Modern Family' star's comments come after Pamela Anderson recently came to her defence in a lengthy rant which hit out at social media, and dubbed the platform as a ''playground for shamers''.

In her rant, which was posted on Twitter, the 'Baywatch' star said: ''This social media world is a playground for shamers. It takes no thought or time to hurt people. People are ''un-evolving'' and less and less mature to think about or consider their swift and damaging remarks.

''The damage is done in a typed message in a private space - a bedroom, bathroom basement, desk or train- who knows? and It takes only seconds - the bully on the playground is multiplied by thousands- There is little privacy - no parenting- no teaching in this area. (sic)''

Toward the end of her series of tweets, 51-year-old Pamela mentioned Ariel, and told her to ''stay strong''.

She added: ''It's really nobody's business what we do personally. We are public figures because of our work on Television and Film - art or activism. With it comes a responsibility not a sick invasion of privacy. It's up to you what you wish to share.

''We all try to do the best we can. Beauty is on the inside. And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy, rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone. Stay strong @arielwinter1 (sic)''