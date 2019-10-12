Ariel Winter has reportedly ended her romance with Levi Meaden.

The 21-year-old actress is believed to have called time on her relationship with 32-year-old Levi, after nearly three years together.

According to Us Weekly, speculation the couple had separated began earlier this week, when the 'Modern Family' star was spotted out with another man, whom she went for dinner with at Kiwami, an upscale Japanese restaurant, in Studio City, California.

As of the time of writing, neither Ariel or Levi have commented on the reported split.

Last year, Canadian actor Levi had claimed he and Ariel were ''happier than ever'' in their romance, especially after having moved in together back in May 2017, just months into their relationship.

He said: ''We're happier than ever. We've got three dogs, we adopted a bunny, there might be another one on the way.

''I guess, more animals. That's what's changed. There was two dogs to begin with, now we got another dog and a rabbit. So, in a year maybe, I don't know, a whole farm?''

Levi even said he struggles to think of a single thing about Ariel that frustrates him, and has instead grown to love all of her minor imperfections.

He added: ''I mean, the pet peeves I kinda love.

''She doesn't really know movies, which is amazing, because she's been in movies for so long, but she doesn't - she never watched them!

''So, it's not really a pet peeve as much as it's something I really enjoy, because I get to show her all these old films. Probably a pet peeve of hers, because then I go into all the trivia and explain the history of the movie until she's like, 'Shut up, Levi!'''

Meanwhile, Ariel previously admitted to falling in love with Levi the moment she met him.

She shared: ''I knew there was something about him from the moment I met him, honestly.

''It was like I met him, and I thought to myself, 'I don't know what it is, but there's something about him that's so interesting and maybe it will be nothing and maybe it will be something. But there's something here.' It turns out, it was a big something.''