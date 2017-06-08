Ariel Winter has appeared to slam her estranged mother after she said she feels ''sad'' that her daughter likes to show off her body.

The 'Modern Family' star took to social media to criticise her mom Chrystal Workman after she said she isn't enamoured by Ariel ''exposing herself''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic. (sic)''

It comes after Chrystal called for Ariel to ''grow up'' and stop exposing herself.

She said: ''She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is.

''I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.''

And Ariel admits she still feels ''uncomfortable'' about her body at times.

She shared: ''It's hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I'm honest about my insecurities that people think I'm 100 percent positive about my body all the time, but I'm not. I get really uncomfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am ...

''When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body. I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. My best friend, she's super tall and skinny and she'll wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a sl*t or write headlines about 'Ariel Winter's cleavage.' Meanwhile they look at her like, 'Oh she looks so cute!' But I've learned to not care about that as much. I'm comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.''