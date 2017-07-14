Ariel Winter has slammed critics who claim she shouldn't be wearing shorts.

The 19-year-old actress has recently been spotted wearing shorts in the hot Los Angeles weather, and after being bombarded with comments telling her she shouldn't be ''squeezing'' herself into such small clothes, she has now taken to Twitter to post a rant against her haters.

Posting a photo taken of the Notes app on her phone on Friday (14.07.17), Ariel wrote: ''Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm ''squeezing'' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts. It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, obviously I'm going to wear minimal clothes. I'm not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. I'm not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I'm a normal girl. Also, I'm not ''squeezing'' into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I'm doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We're just living our lives. It's really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! (sic)''

It isn't the first time the 'Modern Family' star has had to defend her outfit choices either, and the beauty previously said she will continue to wear whatever she wants in spite of the hate comments.

She wrote in a note on Twitter in March: ''Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :) (sic)''

And earlier this year, Ariel advised her critics on Instagram to unfollow her.

The brunette beauty often posts eye-catching pictures of herself on the photo-sharing website, and Ariel told people who do not like her provocative snaps to hit the unfollow button.

She said: ''If people don't like it, unfollow me. If you're so offended, why do you look at it? Don't take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don't care.''