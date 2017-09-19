Ariel Winter has slammed body-shamers, insisting ''no one should fault'' her for wearing whatever she wants.

The 19-year-old actress - who recently admitted she doesn't show off her derriere on purpose while wearing outfits - has hit back at trolls who have hit out at her for various clothing choices, admitting ''no one is perfect'' and she is ''not a stylist''.

In a Twitter post entitled 'Rant', she wrote: ''Something I wish people would realize...I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around everyday. I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect. I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear everyday so I look ''appropriate'' or ''fashionable''. Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. (sic)''

The 'Modern Family' star recently said she felt sexualised by her mother, Crystal Workman, from the age of just seven, but the actress insists because she is now an adult she can decide to wear what she wants and donning an outfit which flashes her flesh doesn't make her ''unintelligent''.

She added: ''Just because I'm on a show doesn't make me special. I'm just like everyone else. I'd also like to address the tweets I get saying ''you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you're a w***e.'' I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you. I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity. And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent or that I'm talentless or that I have no self respect. I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ''dumb s***s'' (sic)''

Ariel signed off her rant by encouraging her followers to ''please yourself'' and ''no one else''.

She wrote: ''Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over. (sic)''