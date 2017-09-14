Ariel Winter shared a sweet photo and message to her boyfriend Levi Meaden to celebrate his 30th birthday.
Ariel Winter praised her ''incredible boyfriend'' Levi Meaden as she wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram account.
The 'Modern Family' actress posted an adorable photo on the social media website showing her planting a kiss on her man's cheek, and she accompanied the photo with a lovely message on his special day telling him she was falling more and more in love with him every day.
She wrote: ''Happy 30th my love ... Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime.''
The 19-year-old beauty - who celebrated her nine-month anniversary with Levi back in August - added that she wants to spend ''many, many more birthdays'' with him.
She continued: ''You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you ... Here's to many, many more birthdays together.''
Levi was grateful for his girlfriend's kind words, taking to his own social media profiles to gush over his love on the big day.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!! (sic)''
He later took to Twitter and revealed some of their film choices of the day - hinting that despite the milestone age, they kept the celebration low key.
He added: ''What a birthday got my girl, my dogs and non-stop dad movies. Mr.Majestyk rn then I'm thinking Dirty Dozen. (sic)''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...
There's an element of parody to this jet-black comedy, but the film is so creepy...
Before he was incarcerated Ray Bradstone was one of the best getaway drivers in New...