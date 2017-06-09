Ariel Winter's sister has slammed their mother.

The 18-year-old 'Modern Family' actress became emancipated from her mother Chrystal Workman in 2015 and her sister Shanelle Gray -who took on the role of the star's guardian - says Chrystal's recent criticism of Ariel's clothing choices are simply a grab for attention.

She told the New York Post's Page Six: ''It's just the expectation. My mother has always been dreaming of the spotlight, which is why she had two daughters ... I think this is her way of keeping her name in the headlines. Ariel has no interest in our birth mother.''

Shanelle, 38, who has two young daughters, went on to praise her sister as a great role model.

She said: ''Ariel is wonderful and doing amazing. I'm not concerned at all. She's one of the smartest people I know.

''She is a classy, smart, beautiful woman inside and out and is a great, positive role model for women everywhere - especially to my daughters.''

Ariel also appeared to slam her mother, writing on Twitter: ''What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic. (sic)''

Shanelle and Ariel's comments come after Chrystal called for Ariel to ''grow up'' and stop wearing skimpy clothes.

She said recently: ''She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is.

''I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.''