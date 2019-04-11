Ariel Winter says switching her anti-depressants helped her lose weight.

The 21-year-old actress has constantly hit back at body-shaming trolls on social media who have criticised her slim figure and suggested she has had cosmetic surgery.

But on Wednesday (10.04.19), the 'Modern Family' star decided to host an Instagram Stories Q&A with her 3.9 million followers to tackle their questions head on, with Ariel explaining that changing to a different medication enabled her to shed the pounds.

When one fan asked why she is so thin, she replied: ''For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did.

''It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way.

''I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult.''

Ariel admitted that she was constantly ''feeling eh'' and insisted it was nothing to do with her weight.

Whilst she is feeling ''better mentally'' now, she wants to ''gain a few pounds in muscle'' and get her ''butt back''.

She continued: ''I wasn't ready to go through it again so I just expected feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better.

''Last year I decided I was sick of feeling wh (had nothing to do with weight), so I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me.

''That change in medication instantly made me drop off all the weight I couldn't lose before by just giving me back a metabolism.

''That was very unexpected.

''While I feel better mentally with the change, and it's nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier.

''Also want my butt back.... (sic)''

The brunette beauty also revealed she has been seeing a therapist for six years, and admitted that whilst she is now able to manage things that have happened in the past that ''affect her present'', she is ''not all the way there'' with her journey.

She said: ''I've been in therapy every week for six years and I don't know where I'd be without it. I've grown so much as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present.

''It's a journey so I'm not all the way there, but I'm doing pretty good.''

Ariel added that there is nothing to be ashamed about with regards to seeking professional help.

She said: ''Like I said, it's a journey and I'm lucky to have people and furbabies around me to show support. There's nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication.''

The 'Speed Racer' star signed off by saying that she hopes speaking out encourages others to open up about their own problems and get the help they need.

She said: ''I'm hoping the discussions will keep us progressing in the right direction with mental health checkups.

''We don't need to hide our struggles even though I know how hard it is to share.

''We are doing something to better our own lives.

''Always take care of yourself and don't listen to anyone telling you it doesn't exist or it's something to keep to yourself.''