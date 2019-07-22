Ariel Winter ''regrets responding'' to trolls on social media.

The 21-year-old actress has opened up about the barrage of negative comments she receives online by bodyshamers, and the curvaceous star revealed she tries not to fire back at critics, and will instead give them a message of ''positivity'' rather than play into their hands.

She said: ''I try to not respond. I wanted to respond positively to people for a long time because I do feel that if you are sitting and sending somebody that message, there must be something you're not getting in your life, if you're gonna sit on your computer and send somebody that.

''I have had those moments where I've responded and I have regretted to responding to some of them, not all, but some I have regretted.''

The 'Modern Family' star will try and remind herself that trolls posting ''unnecessary'' comments on social media are often goading her into an argument, so she will try and ignore their messages as best she can.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I've been like, 'This is stupid. It's unnecessary.' I do know ... I think as everybody knows, when somebody is posting that comment they want an argument, you know, they want you to respond.''

And Ariel insisted she always remembers the ''positive comments'' she is sent by fans on social media because it ''affects'' her ''way more'' and helps lift her mood.

She added: ''I think about the positive comments way more and it affects me way more. As a society we do comment more on the negative and that comment really hit me and so now I'm really trying to follow that of like, doing what I actually feel, which is to be thankful for the support and actually show that and kind of try and bury the negative.''