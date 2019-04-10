Ariel Winter says her cousin has ''a long road ahead of him'' after he was placed on life support earlier this week.

The 'Modern Family' star revealed this week that her cousin Tino was ''rushed to the hospital'' and placed on ''life support'', though doctors aren't sure what is wrong with him.

And in an update shared on Wednesday (10.04.19), Ariel, 21, has said he's ''alive'', but has a long way to go before he's back on his feet.

In a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, she wrote: ''[Doctors are] still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but he's out of the coma and able to see all of the love and support he has.

''He has a long road ahead of him. He'll be in the hospital for awhile and then will have to spend time recovering, but he is alive and we couldn't ask for anything else.''

Previously, Ariel had asked fans to donate what they could to his GoFundMe account, which has been set up to help pay for his medical bills and keep him afloat whilst he's out of work, and her 'Modern Family' co-star Sarah Hyland had stepped in to donate a whopping $2,500 to the fundraiser.

In Ariel's original social media post, she wrote: ''Last Friday my cousin Tino was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. The wonderful doctors at the hospital he is currently at have worked tirelessly to find out what is making him sick. They said that if he hadn't gone on Friday he most likely wouldn't have made it. They have made some progress diagnosing him and he is a little bit better, but will be in the hospital and unable to work for a long time.

''I love my cousin so much. He is an incredible person that deserves all the love and support in the world. It would mean a lot to me if anyone would consider donating to his recovery fund. Anything helps.''