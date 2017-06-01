Ariel Winter thinks she's ''lucky'' to be dating Levi Meaden.

The 19-year-old actress has hailed Levi, 29, as the ''most incredible person'' she's ever met and has revealed he boosts her self-esteem by frequently making complimentary comments about her appearance.

Ariel shared: ''I have to say he is the most incredible person I've ever met and that I'm so lucky to be with him.

''He's always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pyjama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty.''

Ariel revealed that her boyfriend's complimentary remarks help to lift her spirits when she is feeling particularly down about herself.

She said: ''Even when I do feel bad about myself, he's just there to support me and pick me back up when I'm feeling down.''

Meanwhile, the 'Modern Family' actress has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump since he was inaugurated in January, blaming the billionaire businessman for making women ''feel bad about ourselves''.

And the teenage star - whose penchant for wearing revealing outfits has recently attracted debate and criticism - has claimed it is time for women to ''empower each other''.

Speaking to Refinery29, Ariel explained: ''Our leadership is really anti-women right now.

''Thanks to Donald Trump, we're being objectified and made to feel bad about ourselves, so I think it's really important for women to stick together and do the opposite of that; to let their bodies be seen and be heard, and to empower each other; to remind each other that what they look like is not the only thing that's important when it comes to who they are.''