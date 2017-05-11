Ariel Winter is ''horrible'' at doing household chores.

The 'Modern Family' actress is currently living with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, but has admitted to being pretty useless at cooking, cleaning and generally taking care of their home.

Ariel shared: ''I'm like the worst 'wifely' person.''

By contrast, Ariel revealed her boyfriend is great at doing ''all that handy stuff'' around the house.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 19-year-old star explained: ''My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that.

''I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible.''

Ariel - who is best known for playing Alex Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - is planning to study political science at UCLA.

However, the brunette beauty has reassured her fans that she has no intention of giving up her acting career, explaining that she is simply keen to acquire ''another skill''.

Ariel said: ''I wouldn't give up acting. I love being an actress, I think it's great.

''But I definitely want to have another skill because I could work today and then never work a day in my life ... and if I have a back-up plan, I'll be set.''

In recent months, Ariel has attracted lots of attention for her eye-catching posts on Instagram.

And earlier this month, she was widely criticised for donning a particularly revealing outfit at an event in Los Angeles to promote the new season of her sitcom.

But Ariel subsequently hit back at her critics, saying she will continue to dress as she wishes.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :) (sic)''