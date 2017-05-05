Ariel Winter thinks people should feel free to wear whatever they want.

The 19-year-old actress has been criticised for donning a particularly revealing outfit at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (03.05.17) to promote the new season of 'Modern Family' - but Ariel has hit back on Instagram, saying she will continue to dress as she wishes.

The actress, who appeared alongside other cast members at the event, wrote: ''Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :) (sic)''

Last month, Ariel advised her critics on Instagram to unfollow her.

The brunette beauty often posts eye-catching pictures of herself on the photo-sharing website, and Alex told people who do not like her provocative snaps to hit the unfollow button.

She said: ''If people don't like it, unfollow me. If you're so offended, why do you look at it? Don't take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don't care.''

Alex also claimed there is a double standard between men and women on Instagram.

She explained: ''I feel like people put so much emphasis on it. Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares.

''When we try to be free and post what we want, it's like, look at that slut on social media. That's not what it is. We're proud of our bodies. We're proud of who we are. We're made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good - if it's a little revealing, whatever.''