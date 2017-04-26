Ariel Winter has advised her critics on Instagram to unfollow her.

The 19-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Alex Dunphy on 'Modern Family', often posts eye-catching pictures of herself on the photo-sharing website - and Alex has told people who do not like her provocative snaps to hit the unfollow button.

She said: ''If people don't like it, unfollow me. If you're so offended, why do you look at it? Don't take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don't care.''

Alex also claimed there is a double standard between men and women on Instagram.

She told Yahoo Style: ''I feel like people put so much emphasis on it. Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares.

''When we try to be free and post what we want, it's like, look at that slut on social media. That's not what it is. We're proud of our bodies. We're proud of who we are. We're made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good - if it's a little revealing, whatever.''

And while some celebrities have admitted to becoming addicted to Instagram, Alex insisted she keeps its importance in proper proportion.

The actress explained: ''Just don't open it for a few days. Just leave it be. Sometimes I'll go days or weeks without posting. I try to update my followers on what I'm doing.

''It makes me feel closer to them. I've never felt the need to take a break from it like that. Just put your phone down and enjoy the things in life.''