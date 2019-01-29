Ariel Winter has slammed a troll who speculated she's had plastic surgery.

The 'Modern Family' star turned 21 on Monday (28.01.19) and spent the weekend celebrating with her friends.

On Sunday (27.01.19), Ariel took to Instagram to a series of photo booth pictures of her with her pals, including the main image with actor Joe Kaprielian.

The comments section of the post was filled with remarks about the 'Speed Racer' star's slim figure, with one suggesting Ariel had undergone cosmetic surgery.

They wrote: ''Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out there to feel beautiful who's thinking of (plastic surgery) then its worth it. (sic)''

Ariel - who has previously slammed trolls for making comments about her appearance - denied she has had any body modifications and accused the social media user of ''cutting'' her down and being unsupportive towards women.

She hit back: ''I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down.

''I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look. (sic)''

Last summer, the actress was forced to quit social media to be able to ''enjoy herself without judgement''.

Her representative said at the time: ''Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement.''

She also previously admitted she was thinking about taking a break from the spotlight.

Ariel explained: ''One day you did something great, and the next day you're like plastered as a thousand other things. It's a really difficult industry ... I mean, we're blessed to be in [it], and be able to make content that we love and that other people love, but it's also an industry. It is true. it builds you up, and it can tear you down just as fast ...

''Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye, it's really hard, because it gives more room for criticism, and I just want to live. So I think I try and stay out of it as much as possible, unless I need to be in it. I don't really go anywhere to be seen or anything like that. I'll go to a red carpet, if I'm in [the movie], or if I'm supporting my boyfriend or my friends. But otherwise I usually just stay home.''