Ariel Winter is dating Luke Benward.

The 'Modern Family' actress was spotted getting close to the 'Dumplin'' actor on Wednesday (11.12.19) when they visited Delilah in West Hollywood after the 21-year-old star had earlier attended her new beau's reading 'Really Really' at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

A source told E! News: ''It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist.

''They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together.

''They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other's backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other.''

And this isn't the first time the pair have been spotted together, as they were also seen at the Hero Dog Awards and the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic recently.

News of Ariel's new romance with 24-year-old Luke comes after her romance with Levi Meaden, 32, came to an end earlier this year after over two years of dating.

The couple's split came as a shock to fans as just a few months before, Levi had claimed he and Ariel were ''happier than ever'' in their romance, especially after having moved in together back in May 2017, just months into their relationship.

He said: ''We're happier than ever. We've got three dogs, we adopted a bunny, there might be another one on the way.

''I guess, more animals. That's what's changed. There was two dogs to begin with, now we got another dog and a rabbit. So, in a year maybe, I don't know, a whole farm?''

Meanwhile, Ariel previously admitted to falling in love with Levi the moment she met him.

She shared: ''I knew there was something about him from the moment I met him, honestly.

''It was like I met him, and I thought to myself, 'I don't know what it is, but there's something about him that's so interesting and maybe it will be nothing and maybe it will be something. But there's something here.' It turns out, it was a big something.''