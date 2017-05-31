Ariel Winter is ''happy'' with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The 19-year-old actress has come under fire for striking up a romance with the 29-year-old actor - whom she recently moved in with - because of their 10 year age gap, but the brunette beauty has said she's ''super happy'' with the blond hunk.

She told Refinery29 about her relationship: ''I'm happy, and whatever people want to say they can say. I don't understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don't think it's that big of a deal ... But I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it's great.''

The 'Modern Family' actress confirmed earlier this month she had moved in with 'The 100' actor, as she said he does most of the household chores.

She said: ''I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me. My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that.

''I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible.''

Meanwhile, Ariel is due to start her University studies at UCLA in September - after previously deferring for a year - where she will study political science, and has assured fans she won't be giving up acting and simply chose the course because she wants to acquire ''another skill''.

She said: ''I wouldn't give up acting. I love being an actress, I think it's great.

''But I definitely want to have another skill because I could work today and then never work a day in my life ... and if I have a back-up plan, I'll be set.''