Ariel Winter deleted her Twitter to ''enjoy herself without judgement''.

The 'Modern Family' star declared she was deleting all her social media recently and now she has revealed why she decided to take a break.

Her representative said in a statement: ''Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement.''

Ariel's decision to delete her social media pages comes only a few months after she admitted she wants to take a break from the spotlight.

She explained: ''One day you did something great, and the next day you're like plastered as a thousand other things. It's a really difficult industry ... I mean, we're blessed to be in [it], and be able to make content that we love and that other people love, but it's also an industry. It is true. it builds you up, and it can tear you down just as fast ...

''Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye, it's really hard, because it gives more room for criticism, and I just want to live. So I think I try and stay out of it as much as possible, unless I need to be in it. I don't really go anywhere to be seen or anything like that. I'll go to a red carpet, if I'm in [the movie], or if I'm supporting my boyfriend or my friends. But otherwise I usually just stay home.''