Ariel Winter credits exercise for helping to improve her mental health.

The 'Modern Family' star likes to work out to help with both her physical and mental health and it is important that she feels good before she hits the gym.

She said: ''I think working out is really important for your physical health. I think mental health is really important, but also, if you want to be healthy and while I am not the most excited to put my workout clothes on and go and do that, it is really nice, when you leave, you feel better.''

And the 21-year-old actress also works out so she can eat the food she loves.

She added to E! News: ''My body changes all of the time and I think right now, it's just, I want to build muscle. I also love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it's important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I'm exercising. So I think right now it's probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out.''

Ariel previously admitted she feels ''insecure all the time''.

She said: ''I was completely flat and would get ridiculed for that. I started trying to dress for my body and was called a sl*t or a fat hooker. It got even worse as I was turning 13, 14, 15. It really took so much of my self- esteem. I still get insecure all the time ...

''I would say to myself, 'Do you really feel this way about yourself?' And the answer was always no. It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to. It's difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive. Maybe they'll not write something hurtful next time. It makes you feel better about yourself.''