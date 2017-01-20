Ariel Winter admits having a breast reduction is the ''greatest choice'' she's ever made.

The 'Modern Family' actress insists she doesn't miss her 32F boobs as they brought her so much negative attention when she was trying to grow up as a teenager in the spotlight.

She told Self magazine: ''Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem.

''I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started, I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt - I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it.

''Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online.

''If I went to the Emmys, or if I even went to the grocery store, there would be an article the next day being like 'Ariel Winter [had] her boobs out at this event!' Just really negative things that weren't helpful for me.''

The 18-year-old star - who also suffered from back problems because of her large chest - went back to a D cup in 2015, and remembers how ''excited'' and well she felt immediately after undergoing the procedure.

She said: ''I stayed in a recovery centre for one or two nights [after the surgery] just because I wanted to.

''I didn't even really need to. It was that quick and painless. Literally I sat in the centre and I was nervous about it. You know, 'I want to go to this recovery centre, because I'm nervous.'

''The first night, I could have gone home. I woke up, I felt great. I was sitting there ordering a bunch of new clothes for myself, because I was so excited about it.

''I recommend it for everybody - all women that have thought about it and have suffered from having really large breasts and have back problems and just don't feel right in their own skin.''

While Ariel has faced criticism for flaunting her figure on social media, she insists she is just being a normal teenager who doesn't deserve to be ''objectified''.

She said: ''I think people make a lot of judgments about me based on what I wear and all the things that I do.

''hey kind of glorify and objectify a lot of the things that I do, and I wish people would just see me as the normal 18 year old that I am.

''I'm doing the same things that everybody my age is doing...people are taking it and making it [seem] like I'm doing stuff that is crazy when really I'm just being me. I wish people would see that.''