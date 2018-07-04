Ariel Winter has deleted her Twitter account and is in the ''process'' of deleting all other social media too.
Ariel Winter has deleted her Twitter account.
The 'Modern Family' star says she has made the decision to ''delete all social media'' and has already started the process of wiping her online pages.
She told fans about her plans using the Instagram Story function but at the time of writing, her Instagram account is still active but when an attempt is made to access her Twitter account, the message ''Sorry, that page doesn't exist!'' is displayed.
Ariel's decision comes only a few months after she admitted she wants to take a break from the spotlight.
She explained: ''One day you did something great, and the next day you're like plastered as a thousand other things. It's a really difficult industry ... I mean, we're blessed to be in [it], and be able to make content that we love and that other people love, but it's also an industry. It is true. it builds you up, and it can tear you down just as fast ...
''Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye, it's really hard, because it gives more room for criticism, and I just want to live. So I think I try and stay out of it as much as possible, unless I need to be in it. I don't really go anywhere to be seen or anything like that. I'll go to a red carpet, if I'm in [the movie], or if I'm supporting my boyfriend or my friends. But otherwise I usually just stay home.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...
There's an element of parody to this jet-black comedy, but the film is so creepy...
Before he was incarcerated Ray Bradstone was one of the best getaway drivers in New...