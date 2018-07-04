Ariel Winter has deleted her Twitter account.

The 'Modern Family' star says she has made the decision to ''delete all social media'' and has already started the process of wiping her online pages.

She told fans about her plans using the Instagram Story function but at the time of writing, her Instagram account is still active but when an attempt is made to access her Twitter account, the message ''Sorry, that page doesn't exist!'' is displayed.

Ariel's decision comes only a few months after she admitted she wants to take a break from the spotlight.

She explained: ''One day you did something great, and the next day you're like plastered as a thousand other things. It's a really difficult industry ... I mean, we're blessed to be in [it], and be able to make content that we love and that other people love, but it's also an industry. It is true. it builds you up, and it can tear you down just as fast ...

''Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye, it's really hard, because it gives more room for criticism, and I just want to live. So I think I try and stay out of it as much as possible, unless I need to be in it. I don't really go anywhere to be seen or anything like that. I'll go to a red carpet, if I'm in [the movie], or if I'm supporting my boyfriend or my friends. But otherwise I usually just stay home.''