Ariel Winter turned 21 on Monday (28.01.19) and marked the milestone by having casual evening surrounded by her friends and eating pizza.
Ariel Winter celebrated her 21st birthday with a pizza party.
The 'Modern Family' actress turned another year older on Monday (28.01.19) and shunned a traditional night out to mark the milestone, instead opting for a casual evening in with her friends eating Dominos pizza.
The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a video of herself blowing out a candle on top of a cheese and tomato pizza as her friends sang happy birthday in the background. Ariel simply captioned the video: ''21''.
The post comes just days after the star spoke out against Instagram trolls who claimed she was ''too skinny'' and assumed she had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her appearance.
Over the weekend, one Instagram user insisted that Ariel must have had surgery, and accused her of ''chopping up her body'' after she shared a photo of herself at a friend's birthday wearing a jumpsuit showing off her slender figure.
The user wrote: ''Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS its worth it.(sic)''
Ariel promptly replied to the troll: ''I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do, I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way the look. (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...
There's an element of parody to this jet-black comedy, but the film is so creepy...
Before he was incarcerated Ray Bradstone was one of the best getaway drivers in New...