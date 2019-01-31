Ariel Winter celebrated her 21st birthday with a pizza party.

The 'Modern Family' actress turned another year older on Monday (28.01.19) and shunned a traditional night out to mark the milestone, instead opting for a casual evening in with her friends eating Dominos pizza.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a video of herself blowing out a candle on top of a cheese and tomato pizza as her friends sang happy birthday in the background. Ariel simply captioned the video: ''21''.

The post comes just days after the star spoke out against Instagram trolls who claimed she was ''too skinny'' and assumed she had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her appearance.

Over the weekend, one Instagram user insisted that Ariel must have had surgery, and accused her of ''chopping up her body'' after she shared a photo of herself at a friend's birthday wearing a jumpsuit showing off her slender figure.

The user wrote: ''Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS its worth it.(sic)''

Ariel promptly replied to the troll: ''I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do, I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way the look. (sic)''